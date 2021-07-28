Stupid Pet Tricks Returning As TV Series, With Sarah Silverman Hosting

Sarah Silverman will host the adaptation of the Late Show segment. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic,

Add one more to the dog show circuit. Stupid Pet Tricks, a series inspired by the iconic, self-explanatory segment from The Late Show With David Letterman, is heading to TBS and will be hosted by Sarah Silverman. Pets will get stupid in front of a live studio audience, competing to have the “Stupidest Trick of the Week,” according to a press release; the series will also feature games and celebrity guests. TBS has ordered a ten-episode season of the half-hour show, set to start filming later this year, with Letterman himself serving as one of the series’ executive producers. “The rule in show business is, ‘never work with animals or children’ but I choose to work with David Letterman anyway,” Silverman said in a statement. No word on casting yet, but that’s no reason not to start getting your pet ready for its big moment.