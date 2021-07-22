That Damn Michael Che Is Damn Renewed for a Damn Season Two

Photo: Will Heath/NBC

The odds that the Emmys can come up with more than (checks notes) two nominees for the Variety Sketch category next year are slowly increasing. HBO Max has announced its decision to renew That Damn Michael Che, a sketch show starring Michael Che, for a second season. “Michael’s comedic style is truly unique and his ability to convey provocative subject matter through a comedic lens is the reason why season one of That Damn Michael Che was such a success,” Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s Head of Original Content said in a statement. “We look forward to working with him again on a second season.” That’s nice! At the time of this posting, Che has not said anything on his Instagram about this yet, but we’re gonna go ahead and assume that he, too, is looking forward to it.