Robby Krieger Wants You to Read His Doors Memoir Two Times, Baby

Photo: Manfred Rehm/picture alliance via Getty Image

To quote a tweet that still haunts this writer’s memory: Are the Doors the worst good band or the best bad band? Or, in Vulture terms, sonic aphrodisiac or Advil-reaching garbage? Let the questions wash over you as you learn Doors guitarist and songwriter Robby Krieger will be releasing his first memoir, Set the Night on Fire: Living, Dying, and Playing Guitar With the Doors, on October 12. Rolling Stone reports that Krieger, one of two Doors members still alive and active in the music industry, will tell his story in a series of vignettes, “from the pawnshop where he purchased his first guitar and his teenaged drug bust to his first writing sessions with Jim Morrison to the Doors’ awkward first concerts in backyards and empty bars.” He also promises “heartbreaking” and “humorous” never-before-told stories about his time with the band, which concluded in 1978 after three post-Morrison albums. Do it, Robby — do it!