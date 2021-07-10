The Frasier Reboot Will Be About How Frasier Gets ‘Rich Beyond His Dreams’

Photo: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

The perfect sitcom Frasier was always about how Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) and his brother Dr. Niles Crane (David Hyde Pierce) were two of the fanciest little men you ever did see. But the series reboot, which will stream on Paramount+, will reportedly take the show in a whole new direction: Frasier will be even richer than before. In an interview on New York’s NBC 4 on Thursday, Kelsey Grammer described Frasier’s journey in the upcoming season, saying, “He thinks he’s going to go off and do one thing, and sure enough, his life takes him in another direction. And he ends up rich beyond his dreams.” Of course, this could be a cryptic little twist from that old trickster, Grammer. He does also say in the interview that Frasier’s the “George Bailey of television.” So maybe Frasier won’t be rich in the way we think? Maybe it’ll be a fish-out-of-water story, and he’ll end up on a rural farm full of Jack Russell Terriers.

Grammer says that the show will deal with the passing of John Mahoney in its first episode, and confirms what he also said in June: the Frasier reboot tragically will eschew its Seattle backdrop for “a new city.” That’s like if the Sex and the City reboot ditched its fifth character, New York, on top of ditching its best character, Samantha. Wherever Frasier goes, it better also have a Cafe Nervosa outpost and a thriving French restaurant scene.