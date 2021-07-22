The Green Knight Clip: Dev Patel Is Your Knight in Shining … Nothing

Sure, The Green Knight is an epic tale adapted from a late-14th-century English poem about King Arthur and his knights of Camelot, one of which, Sir Gawain, embarks on a deadly, divine quest to battle the titular knight, a gigantic tree creature, along the way facing his magical fate at the hands of his sorceress mother, but this brand-new clip from A24 is mostly about how good Dev Patel looks when soaking wet. Something about the collarbones … The Oscar nominee and his full face of hair star in David Lowery’s stylistic adaptation with Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Kate Dickie, Ralph Ineson, Barry Keoghan, and Sean Harris. Legend has it the film was meant to arrive summer 2020, but a great plague put a curse on all the movie theaters. Luckily, all it takes is a journey to a COVID-19 vaccination center (and a mask) to enjoy The Green Knight in theaters on July 30.

