The Killers Announce Seventh Album Pressure Machine

Photo: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Even after the coronavirus pandemic shut down the rollout and tour of their 2020 album Imploding the Mirage, the Killers are set to release their seventh studio album, Pressure Machine. Co-produced by Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado (Foxygen), the new record finds frontman Brandon Flowers reflecting on his upbringing in Nephi, Utah, and the stories that were told to him during the formative years he spent there. “I discovered this grief that I hadn’t dealt with. Many memories of my time in Nephi are tender,” said Flowers. “But the ones tied to fear or great sadness were emotionally charged. I’ve got more understanding now than when we started the band, and hopefully I was able to do justice to these stories and these lives in this little town that I grew up in.” Pressure Machine is the first album Flowers wrote entirely before recording. The Killers are scheduled to hit the road again next year, with tickets going on sale July 23 at 10 a.m. local time via their website.