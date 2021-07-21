The Linda Lindas Air Their Frustrations on New Single ‘Oh!’

Photo: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Viral teen rock sensations the Linda Lindas are back with “Oh!,” their first single since signing with Epitaph Records. In May, the four girls went viral for their passionate library performance of “Racist, Sexist Boy,” calling out anti–Asian American bias and misogyny. The group consists of Bela Salazar, Eloise Wong, Lucia de la Garza, and Mila de la Garza, who range in age from ten to 16. “Half Asian / Half Latinx. Two sisters, a cousin, and their close friend. The Linda Lindas channel the spirit of original punk, power pop, and new wave through today’s ears, eyes, and minds,” reads their Bandcamp bio. The Linda Lindas know they have a voice, and on “Oh!,” they demand to be heard.