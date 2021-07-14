Still don’t think New York is back from its long pandemic slumber? Let Verzuz’s next battle change that. The series of hip-hop face-offs announced that legendary New York groups the Lox and Dipset (a.k.a. Diplomats) will be the next competitors. The Yonkers crew of Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch and Harlem crew of Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Freekey Zekey, and Juelz Santana will trek downtown to Madison Square Garden, where they’ll play hits at the arena’s smaller Hulu Theater on August 3. “NYC stand up this one is for the history books!!!” Verzuz tweeted, announcing the battle. Pull out your Yankees hats, lace up your Timberlands, and get ready to throw your back out with some throwbacks.
The Lox, Dipset to Head Down to Madison Square Garden for Verzuz
Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images