The Taylor Swift and Adele Collab Rumors Have Been Debunked

Photo: Getty Images

Never trust a screen grab on a fan account. It will only get your hopes up. On July 2, a Twitter account called “The Swift Society” shared what appeared to be a screen grab from the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers (SESAC) online repertory in which it appeared that Taylor Swift and Adele had cowritten and registered a song called “Broken Hearts,” with the alternate title of “Shattered Hearts.” Elle published an article about the rumored collaboration which also featured a SESAC screenshot of their own, seemingly confirming the existence of the song’s registration. However, later that day, an unnamed source told E! News that “‘there is no truth’ to the reported collaboration.” A SESAC search of our own also turned up blank, and neither Swift or Adele have responded publicly to the rumor on social media. So it looks like the only “Broken Hearts” that’s actually real … is the shared sentiment of Swifties and Adele fans.