Ding-Dong, The Witcher Season Two Trailer Is Here

Long, long ago, in the season-one finale of The Witcher, two out of the three main characters — sexy Legolas himself, played by Henry Cavill, and Princess Cirilla, played by Freya Allan — were finally united on their quests. In the season-two trailer, they learn to survive together, navigating bloody political battlefields wherever they go. “I’m your destiny?” Ciri asks him. “You’re much more than that, Cirilla.” Bet that line killed at WitcherCon, Netflix’s virtual celebration of the franchise. Yeah, a whole con. It’s been over a year and a half since the Netflix series (based on the book series adapted into a video-game series) left off, converging its timeline-hopping story line. Ciri’s premonition in the final episode — “Who is Yennefer?” — was the first step to the trio uniting, but first they have to answer, “Where is Yennefer?” After unleashing the full power of her magic during the finale’s epic battle, Yennefer of Vengerberg, played by Anya Chalotra, disappeared. Destiny simply won’t stand for that. The Witcher returns to Netflix on December 17.