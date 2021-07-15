Twitter Is Having a Ball With This Photo From Cannes

Photo: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
The 2021 Cannes Film Festival is down to its last few days and some of the photos from the event have been nothing short of incredible. The most meme-able moment, however, has been one of Timothée Chalamet, Wes Anderson, Tilda Swinton, and Bill Murray. As the four are promoting their upcoming film, The French Dispatch, they posed for a photo that evoked many laughs on Twitter with their extremely mismatched — and extremely on brand — fashion choices.