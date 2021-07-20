Photo: Huanxi Media Group

Neon, distributor behind Palme d’Or winner Titane, has captured the North American rights to One Second by Chinese director Zhang Yimou. The film will now close the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival on September 18. Based on the novel by Yan Geling, the film, starring Zhang Yi, Liu Haocun, and Fan Wei, follows a village, including a young escaped prisoner, a sticky-fingered orphan girl, and a projectionist called Mr. Movie, trying to restore a destroyed film reel. One Second was initially set to premiere at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival, but was pulled days before its premiere. According to the Berlinale, the highly anticipated film was withdrawn for “technical reasons.” Set during the Cultural Revolution of 1966 to 1976, a sensitive subject for the ruling party, speculation that the film’s historical story line was not approved by regulators arose. The movie went through reshoots and was released in China in November 2020, grossing just $10 million. Two years later, Neon is making its North American premiere a reality.

Toronto International Film Festival unveiled its lineup on Tuesday, two weeks after declaring in-person audiences will be welcome as Canadian border restrictions loosen. Dear Evan Hansen, directed by Stephen Chbosky, will open the festival on September 9. Below, find the list of films added to the TIFF lineup so far, including those by Edgar Wright and Céline Sciamma.

Gala Presentations

Belfast, directed by Kenneth Branagh

Clifford the Big Red Dog, directed by Walt Becker

Dear Evan Hansen, directed by Stephen Chbosky

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, directed by Will Sharpe

The Eyes of Tammy Faye, directed by Michael Showalter

Jagged, directed by Alison Klayman

Last Night in Soho, directed by Edgar Wright

The Mad Women’s Ball (Le Bal des folles), directed by Mélanie Laurent

Night Raiders, directed by Danis Goulet

One Second, directed by Zhang Yimou

The Survivor, directed by Barry Levinson

Special Presentations

Ali & Ava, directed by Clio Barnard

All My Puny Sorrows, directed by Michael McGowan

Benediction, directed by Terence Davies

Bergman Island, directed by Mia Hansen-Løve

Charlotte, directed by Eric Warin, Tahir Rana

Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, directed by Dave Wooley, David Heilbroner

Drive My Car, directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Encounter, directed by Michael Pearce

The Guilty, directed by Antoine Fuqua

I’m Your Man, directed by Maria Schrader

Inexorable, directed by Fabrice du Welz

Lakewood, directed by Phillip Noyce

The Middle Man, directed by Bent Hamer

Official Competition (Competencia Oficial), directed by Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat

Paris, 13th District (Les Olympiades), directed by Jacques Audiard

Petite Maman, directed by Céline Sciamma

The Starling, directed by Theodore Melfi

The Story of My Wife, directed by Ildikó Enyedi

Three Floors (Tre Piani), directed by Nanni Moretti

Violet, directed by Justine Bateman

The Worst Person in the World (Verdens Verste Menneske), directed by Joachim Trier