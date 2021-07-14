Tinashe Bounces on the Ground, a Trampoline, and a Guy in ‘Bouncin’ Video

Last week saw Tinashe release her new single “Bouncin,” a breezy R&B bop that indeed lives up to its title. Now, Tinashe has dropped a video that lives up to the song’s title even more, in which she doesn’t just bounce on the ground, but also on a trampoline and one hot guy. (She also bounces while holding a balance beam, but sadly not on it.) The video begins with said guy wearing a virtual-reality headset before joining in on the action, so it’s unclear whether all that bouncin’ is real life or just an exceptionally choreographed gymnastic fantasy. What we do know is Tinashe hits all her marks, as we’ve come to expect from the performer. “Bouncin” is the latest offering from Tinashe’s upcoming album 333, after she dropped the Buddy linkup “Pasadena” last month.

