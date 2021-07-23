Palme d’Or Winner Titane Brings Car Sex to a Theater Near You on October 1

Photo: NEON/YouTube

If you’ve been waiting to watch a woman have sex with a car on the big screen ever since reading about Titane’s Cannes premiere, do we have news for you. Julia Ducournau’s sophomore body-horror picture will hit U.S. theaters on October 1, distributed by Neon. The movie, which Vulture’s Nate Jones praised as “batshit” and “fucknuts,” follows a woman named Alexia, played by Agathe Rousselle, who has sex with cars and murders men by driving metal into their skulls, after growing up with a titanium plate in her head from a car accident when she was a child. It’s reportedly full of twists — even down to its Palme d’Or win at Cannes, when jury president Spike Lee slipped up and announced it at the top of the ceremony. Now, Stateside sickos won’t have to wait much longer for their chance at taking in the weirdness for themselves. The only question is: Will it play drive-ins too?