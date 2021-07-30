T.J. Miller’s Fake Bomb Threat Charge Dropped

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Prosecutors dismissed a case against T.J. Miller over a fake bomb threat the former Silicon Valley star reported in 2018. According to Variety, Connecticut prosecutors dismissed the charge in part because of a past brain surgery in which Miller had a piece of his frontal lobe removed, “which cast doubt upon the requisite legal element of ‘intent’ to commit the charged offense,” they wrote in a filing. Prosecutors added that Miller agreed to pay police costs over the bomb investigation and to attend a cognitive remediation program. The charge came from a 2018 incident when Miller called police alleging a woman on an Amtrak train traveling from Washington, D.C., to New York City had a bomb; not only did investigators not find explosives, but Miller had been on a different train than the woman he reported. Miller was arrested at LaGuardia Airport after previously having been taken off the train for intoxication. The event took place less than a month after news that he would leave Silicon Valley ahead of its fifth season because of reported unprofessionalism on set of the HBO drama.