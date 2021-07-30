Prosecutors dismissed a case against T.J. Miller over a fake bomb threat the former Silicon Valley star reported in 2018. According to Variety, Connecticut prosecutors dismissed the charge in part because of a past brain surgery in which Miller had a piece of his frontal lobe removed, “which cast doubt upon the requisite legal element of ‘intent’ to commit the charged offense,” they wrote in a filing. Prosecutors added that Miller agreed to pay police costs over the bomb investigation and to attend a cognitive remediation program. The charge came from a 2018 incident when Miller called police alleging a woman on an Amtrak train traveling from Washington, D.C., to New York City had a bomb; not only did investigators not find explosives, but Miller had been on a different train than the woman he reported. Miller was arrested at LaGuardia Airport after previously having been taken off the train for intoxication. The event took place less than a month after news that he would leave Silicon Valley ahead of its fifth season because of reported unprofessionalism on set of the HBO drama.
T.J. Miller’s Fake Bomb Threat Charge Dropped
Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images