Venice Film Festival Announces Star-Studded Full Lineup

The 2021 Venice Film Festival has announced its full lineup, including new titles from Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter), Ridley Scott (The Last Duel), Paul Schrader (The Card Counter), and Edgar Wright (Last Night in Soho), amongst others. Adding to highly anticipated films like the Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet–starring Dune, which is out of competition, and Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in Spencer, each film features a star-studded cast. The festival will run September 1–11, with Land of Dreams as its opener and Il Bambino Nascosto closing things out.

See the full Venice Film Festival lineup below:

Competition

Parallel Mothers, dir. Pedro Almodovar

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, dir. Ana Lily Amirpour

Un Autre Monde, dir. Stephane Brizé

The Power of the Dog, dir. Jane Campion

America Latina, dir. Damiano D’Innocenzo, Fabio D’Innocenzo

L’Evenement, dir. Audrey Diwan

Official Competition, dir. Gaston Depart, Mariano Cohn

Il Buco, dir. Michelangelo Frammartino

Sundown, dir. Michel Franco

Lost Illusions, dir. Xavier Giannoli

The Lost Daughter, dir. Maggie Gyllenhaal

Spencer, dir. Pablo Larrain

Freaks Out, dir. Gabriele Mainetti

Qui Rido Io, dir. Mario Martone

On the Job: The Missing 8, dir. Eric Matti

Leave No Traces, dir. Jan P. Matuszyski

Captain Volkonogov Escaped, dir. Yuriy Borisov

The Card Counter, dir. Paul Schrader

The Hand of God, dir. Paolo Sorrentino

Reflection, dir. Valentin Vasyanovych

La Caja, dir. Lorenzo Vigas

Out of Competition — Fiction

Il Bambino Nascosto, dir. Roberto Andò — closing film

Les Choses Humaines, dir. Yvan Attal

Ariaferma, dir. Leonardo Di Costanzo

Halloween Kills, dir. David Gordon Green

La Scuola Cattolica, dir. Stefano Mordini

Old Henry, dir. Potsy Ponciroli

The Last Duel, dir. Ridley Scott

Dune, dir. Denis Villeneuve

Last Night in Soho, dir. Edgar Wright

Out of Competition — Nonfiction

﻿Life of Crime 1984–2020, dir. Jon Albert

Tranchées, dir. Loup Bureau

Viaggio Nel Crepuscolo, dir. Augusto Contento

Republic of Silence, dir. Diana El Jeiroudi

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song, dir. Daniel Geller, Dayna Goldfine

DeAndré#Deandré Storia di un Impiegato, dir. Roberta Lena

Django & Django, dir. Luca Rea

Ezio Bosso. Le Cose Che Restano, dir. Giorgio Verdelli

Out of Competition — TV Series

Scenes From a Marriage (episodes 1–5), dir. Hagai Levi

Horizons

Les Promesses, dir. Thomas Kruithof — opening film

Atlantide, dir. Yuri Ancarani

Miracle, dir. Bogdan George Apetri

Pilgrims, dir. Laurynas Bareisa

The Peacock’s Paradise, dir. Laura Bispuri

The Falls, dir. Chung Mong-Hong

El Hoyo en la Cerca, dir. Joachin Del Paso

Amira, dir. Mohamed Diab

A Plein Temps, dir. Eric Gravel

107 Mothers, dir. Peter Kerkekes

Vera Dreams of the Sea, dir. Kaltrina Krasniqi

White Building, dir. Kavich Neang

Anatomy of Time, dir. Jakrawal Nilthamrong

El Otro Tom, dir. Rodrigo Pla, Laura Santullo

El Gran Movimiento, dir. Kiro Russo

Once Upon a Time in Calcutta, dir. Adita Vikram Sengupta

Rhino, dir. Oleg Sentsov

True Things, dir. Harry Wootliff

Inu-Oh, dir. Yuasa Masaaki

Horizons Extra

Land of Dreams, dir. Shirin Neshat, Shoja Azari — opening film

Costa Brava, dir. Mounia Akl

Mama, I’m Home, dir. Vladimir Bitokov

Ma Nuit, dir. Antoinette Boulot

La Ragazza Ha Volato, dir. Wilma Labate

7 Prisoners, dir. Alexandre Moratto

The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic, dir. Teemu Nikki

La Macchina Delle Immagini di Alfredo C, dir. Roland Sejko