Venice Film Festival Announces Star-Studded Full Lineup

The 2021 Venice Film Festival has announced its full lineup, including new titles from Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter), Ridley Scott (The Last Duel), Paul Schrader (The Card Counter), and Edgar Wright (Last Night in Soho), amongst others. Adding to highly anticipated films like the Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet–starring Dune, which is out of competition, and Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in Spencer, each film features a star-studded cast. The festival will run September 1–11, with Land of Dreams as its opener and Il Bambino Nascosto closing things out.
See the full Venice Film Festival lineup below:
Competition
Parallel Mothers, dir. Pedro Almodovar
Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, dir. Ana Lily Amirpour
Un Autre Monde, dir. Stephane Brizé
The Power of the Dog, dir. Jane Campion
America Latina, dir. Damiano D’Innocenzo, Fabio D’Innocenzo
L’Evenement, dir. Audrey Diwan
Official Competition, dir. Gaston Depart, Mariano Cohn
Il Buco, dir. Michelangelo Frammartino
Sundown, dir. Michel Franco
Lost Illusions, dir. Xavier Giannoli
The Lost Daughter, dir. Maggie Gyllenhaal
Spencer, dir. Pablo Larrain
Freaks Out, dir. Gabriele Mainetti
Qui Rido Io, dir. Mario Martone
On the Job: The Missing 8, dir. Eric Matti
Leave No Traces, dir. Jan P. Matuszyski
Captain Volkonogov Escaped, dir. Yuriy Borisov
The Card Counter, dir. Paul Schrader
The Hand of God, dir. Paolo Sorrentino
Reflection, dir. Valentin Vasyanovych
La Caja, dir. Lorenzo Vigas
Out of Competition — Fiction
Il Bambino Nascosto, dir. Roberto Andò — closing film
Les Choses Humaines, dir. Yvan Attal
Ariaferma, dir. Leonardo Di Costanzo
Halloween Kills, dir. David Gordon Green
La Scuola Cattolica, dir. Stefano Mordini
Old Henry, dir. Potsy Ponciroli
The Last Duel, dir. Ridley Scott
Dune, dir. Denis Villeneuve
Last Night in Soho, dir. Edgar Wright
Out of Competition — Nonfiction
Life of Crime 1984–2020, dir. Jon Albert
Tranchées, dir. Loup Bureau
Viaggio Nel Crepuscolo, dir. Augusto Contento
Republic of Silence, dir. Diana El Jeiroudi
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song, dir. Daniel Geller, Dayna Goldfine
DeAndré#Deandré Storia di un Impiegato, dir. Roberta Lena
Django & Django, dir. Luca Rea
Ezio Bosso. Le Cose Che Restano, dir. Giorgio Verdelli
Out of Competition — TV Series
Scenes From a Marriage (episodes 1–5), dir. Hagai Levi
Horizons
Les Promesses, dir. Thomas Kruithof — opening film
Atlantide, dir. Yuri Ancarani
Miracle, dir. Bogdan George Apetri
Pilgrims, dir. Laurynas Bareisa
The Peacock’s Paradise, dir. Laura Bispuri
The Falls, dir. Chung Mong-Hong
El Hoyo en la Cerca, dir. Joachin Del Paso
Amira, dir. Mohamed Diab
A Plein Temps, dir. Eric Gravel
107 Mothers, dir. Peter Kerkekes
Vera Dreams of the Sea, dir. Kaltrina Krasniqi
White Building, dir. Kavich Neang
Anatomy of Time, dir. Jakrawal Nilthamrong
El Otro Tom, dir. Rodrigo Pla, Laura Santullo
El Gran Movimiento, dir. Kiro Russo
Once Upon a Time in Calcutta, dir. Adita Vikram Sengupta
Rhino, dir. Oleg Sentsov
True Things, dir. Harry Wootliff
Inu-Oh, dir. Yuasa Masaaki
Horizons Extra
Land of Dreams, dir. Shirin Neshat, Shoja Azari — opening film
Costa Brava, dir. Mounia Akl
Mama, I’m Home, dir. Vladimir Bitokov
Ma Nuit, dir. Antoinette Boulot
La Ragazza Ha Volato, dir. Wilma Labate
7 Prisoners, dir. Alexandre Moratto
The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic, dir. Teemu Nikki
La Macchina Delle Immagini di Alfredo C, dir. Roland Sejko