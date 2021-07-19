The War on Drugs Offer ‘Living Proof’ of New Music, Announce Album

Bruce Springsteen is in the news and we’re all continuing to struggle to navigate a changed world — what better time for the War on Drugs to return? The preeminent indie rockers are back, announcing their fifth studio album and first in four years, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, out October 29. Opening track “Living Proof” is the first offering from the record, one of the sparsest tracks ever from a band known for impressive, sweeping synthesizer work. This song almost feels acoustic, save for some flickers of electric guitar, instead grounded by bandleader Adam Granduciel’s wandering, contemplative lyrics. According to a press release, the song came out of a rare live jam session between the band’s full six-piece lineup, at Los Angeles’s Electro-Vox Recording Studios in May 2019. Emmett Malloy’s music video took place around another historic California studio, Stinson Beach’s Panoramic, with Granduciel wandering around nearby beaches, forests, and fields.

The ten tracks on I Don’t Live Here Anymore came together across years of recording following the release of the War on Drugs’ Grammy-winning album A Deeper Understanding in 2017. After Granduciel self-produced the band’s last two albums, also including 2014 breakout Lost in the Dream, he teamed with Deeper Understanding engineer Shawn Everett to co-produce I Don’t Live Here Anymore. The band also announced a 2022 tour alongside I Don’t Live Here Anymore, including their first Madison Square Garden headlining performance on January 29. (Last year saw the War on Drugs, known for their titanic live performances, release their first live album, LIVE DRUGS.) Dust off those flannels, the War on Drugs is back.