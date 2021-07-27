This American Horror Story Teaser Is Teeming With Jeff Bezos Look-alikes

This is the scariest American Horror Story teaser imagery we’ve ever seen. For the tenth season of Ryan Murphy’s perennial fuck-and-fearfest, FX is focusing on the anthology series’ scariest monsters yet: Jeff Bezoses. In the teaser for this season’s “Part 1: Red Tide” and “Part 2: Death Valley,” we see outer space Jeff Bezoses hovering over a surgery table, and underwater Jeff Bezoses swimming with the sharks. The horror! Then, the two tribes of Bezoses make out with each other and use a lot of tongue. Freaky! There are motifs of water, deserts, bones, and flesh throughout this teaser: Are these references to hoarded wealth and the consumption and commodification of human labor? Or does a man-meat violin with a bone bow just look creepy? Will they work the “space” “travel” into this somehow? All will be revealed on the season premiere, August 25, on FX.

Related