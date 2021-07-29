Behold, the House of Gucci Trailer Has Everything

Mere hours after the House of Gucci posters broke our brains, the trailer for the biopic dropped online, and it is two minutes and three seconds of pure sensory overload. Where to even begin? There’s Lady Gaga’s “Italian” accent, the instantly iconic costumes, Jared Leto looking and sounding absolutely horrifying as Paolo Gucci. Did we mention Lady Gaga’s accent? Directed by Ridley Scott, House of Gucci is based on the bonkers true story of Maurizio Gucci (played by a relatively restrained Adam Driver) and his ill-fated relationship with Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga), who would go on to orchestrate his murder. “I don’t consider myself to be a particularly ethical person,” says Patrizia in the trailer, “But I am fair.” Here’s hoping next year’s Oscars can say the same. House of Gucci hits theaters November 24.

