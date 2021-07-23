It’s a Family Affair in Camila Cabello’s ‘Don’t Go Yet’ Video

Camila Cabello’s music video for “Don’t Go Yet” might open with a claymation sequence, but that’s hardly the most fantastical part of the visual. The video features the type of carefree, close-quarters family gathering that many of us haven’t experienced in a while — featuring many of Cabello’s actual family members, including her dad, sister, and cousin. The song and music video were inspired, Cabello explained on YouTube’s “Released,” by Cuban-Mexican family parties from her childhood, where “everybody eats dinner, and then after you put on a little cheap disco ball with lights and suddenly the living room is the dance floor.” It’s a fitting lead single from Cabello’s upcoming album, Familia. The track is Cabello’s first since her 2019 album Romance.

