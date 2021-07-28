Watch Deus & Mero’s Chill, 420 Friendly Olympics

Have you been looking for an Olympiad that’s chill with marijuana use? One that protects the players’ mental health, and doesn’t hire people who make Holocaust jokes? Desus & Mero has got you covered. The first Wii Olympics were held in a soundstage somewhere in New York. Competitors duked it out over three events: baseball, boxing, and doubles tennis. Dominican Republic led over Jamaica after the first event, and boxing was too sweaty to really watch. But the fellowship and sportsmanship displayed by DR and Jamaica during doubles tennis was a thing to behold. Not since that thing with the water polo and the USSR or whatever have we seen such sports heroism. Congrats to all the players.

