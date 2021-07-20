We’ll Be Honest, the Jackass Forever Trailer Made Us Tear Up a Little Bit

Five seconds into the Jackass Forever trailer, and we were already getting a little choked up for some reason. Maybe it’s the black-and-white flashback footage of these knuckleheads palling around as jacked youths, framing the film as a rumination on age and friendship. But it doesn’t take long before the trailer devolves into the exact sort of insanity we’ve come to expect from a Jackass movie. The stakes couldn’t be higher for the stunts this time around, mostly because the gang might legitimately break their hips. “Concussions aren’t great, but as long as you have them before you’re 50, you’re cool,” Steve-O tells the camera. “And Knoxville’s 49. So we’re good.” Cut to Johnny Knoxville getting bowled over by a bull. There’s an exploding toilet. There’s taser play. There’s a return of the Bad Grandpa prosthetics. And there are some phenomenal special guests, including Machine Gun Kelly, Eric Andre, and a live bear. And we’ll say it right now: Knoxville getting shot out of a cannon with angel wings is the most beautiful cinematic image we’ve seen all year. Jackass Forever hits theaters October 22.

