The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber Stay Collaborating on New Song ‘Stay’

Earlier this year, the Kid Laroi surprisingly delivered one of the best features on Justin Bieber’s fantastic Justice, with the stripped-back, moody track “Unstable.” Now, Laroi and Bieber are turning toward a bit more upbeat fare on new Laroi song “Stay,” a high-energy, synth-filled pop banger (that actually sounds pretty reminiscent of Justice moments like “Die for You” and “Somebody”). Laroi has teased the song for months, with it presumably arriving ahead of an upcoming album. The music video finds him and Bieber floating, running, and dancing around a city while it stays frozen in time. “Stay” isn’t Laroi’s first big-time feature on one of his own songs, either — it comes after the Australian teen got Miley Cyrus on the remix of his hit “Without You.”

Related