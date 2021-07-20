Kanye West has confirmed the release date of his latest album, Donda, the way God intended: via an ad for Beats by Dre headphones. Donda is set to drop this Friday, one day after the upcoming live-streaming album listening event in Atlanta on July 22. The ad, which stars track star Sha’Carri Richardson as she runs 100m in slow motion, debuted during Game 6 of the NBA finals. Scored and edited by West himself, it features gospel-inflected Donda track “No Child Left Behind,” a song whose title calls to mind a certain moment in television history. Donda is named after West’s late mother, who died in 2017. The album, which reportedly features Lil Baby, Pusha T, Travis Scott, and Baby Keem, is West’s first full-length project since 2019’s Jesus is King.

