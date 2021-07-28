As two of the greatest athletes in the world, Venus and Serena Williams’s stories have been brought to the big screen. King Richard follows the unconventional methods of Richard Williams, the undeterred father of the two, as he raises them to be extraordinarily gifted tennis stars. Starring Will Smith as Richard with the sisters as executive producers, the film puts their upbringing and transition from Compton, California, to the global stage on full display, portraying “the power of family, perseverance, and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.” Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton co-star as Venus and Serena, with Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn, and Dylan McDermott rounding out the cast. Today, Warner Bros. dropped off the trailer for the film, which will hit theaters and HBO Max on November 19.

