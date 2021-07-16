Lorde Takes to the Roof with ‘Solar Power’ for The Late Show

“Solar Power” is a song about loving the sunny outdoors (among other things), so it would prompt a bit of cognitive dissonance to see it performed live from inside a stuffy theater. Lorde, predicting this problem, took her Late Show performance of the single to the Ed Sullivan rooftop — the closest you can get to a beach in Manhattan. Clad in a bright yellow ensemble with her hair down, looking a little like Jesus, Lorde sang about hating the winter and loving the summer (also known as Seasonal Affective Disorder), atop a very bright platform of mirrors (light therapy!) “Solar Power” is the title track off of Lorde’s upcoming third album, which drops on August 20, and whose track list includes such titles as “Stoned in the Nail Salon” and “Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All).”

