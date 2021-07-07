The Kissing Booth 3 Promises More Kissing, But at the Beach

By the looks of this trailer, the harrowing conflict at the heart of The Kissing Booth 3 — the latest installment in Netflix’s Kissing Booth series — is whether its protagonist, Elle (Joey King), will go to Harvard or UC Berkeley. A real Sophie’s choice, in other words. The last film in the teen movie trilogy, which is based on the series of novels by Beth Reekles, follows Elle as she spends the summer after her high school graduation at a beach house with her weirdly possessive boyfriend, Noah (Jacob Elordi), and her weirdly possessive best friend, Lee (Joel Courtney), who each want to go to college with her (at Harvard and Berkeley, respectively). Elle must choose one at the risk of alienating the other. If the plot of The Kissing Booth 3, such as it is, sounds suspiciously similar to the plots of The Kissing Booth 2 and The Kissing Booth, that’s because it is. But maybe that’s part of its charm? The Kissing Booth 3 drops on Netflix on August 11.

