Peacock Enters the Moody Broody Teen Space With One of Us Is Lying Teaser

Folks, the teens are at it again. Today, Peacock released the first look at its new entry into the moody broody draaaaahhhhma teen-series space. Called One of Us Is Lying, it’s based on the YA novel of the same name by Karen M. McManus and “is the story of what happens when five high-schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.” The teaser, which has been put through some sort of filter that makes everything a sickly yellow, introduces us to the primary suspects: Nate Macauley (Cooper van Grootel), Addy Prentiss (Annalisa Cochrane), Cooper Clay (Chibuikem Uche), and Bronwyn Rojas (Marianly Tejada). There’s also dark-haired mystery boy Simon (Mark McKenna) giving off a Cole Sprouse Jughead vibe. It’s Breakfast Club, if Breakfast Club was about American Eagle models who maybe did a murder.

