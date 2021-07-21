Benioff and Weiss’s New Show Has Zero Dragons, Tons of Sandra Oh

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’s upcoming six-episode Netflix series has a special effect stronger than anything we’ve seen on Game of Thrones: Sandra Oh’s acting ability. In the first trailer for The Chair, Oh stars as Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, the first female chair of the English department at prestigious fictional Pembroke University. Kim believes the department is glass cliffing her: promoting a woman to a position of power in an organization that’s about to go down in crisis. “I feel like someone handed me a ticking time bomb because they wanted to make sure a woman was holding it when it explodes.” The scandal in the department might have to do with a professor played by Jay Duplass, who may or may not become involved with a student. Oh, and Holland Taylor sets something on fire, if you weren’t already convinced. Benioff and Weiss are executive producing alongside Oh and Amanda Peet, and the series premieres August 20, just in time for the actual English departments of the world to start new school years and be in their own states of total disarray.

