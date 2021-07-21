Tim Robinson Describes the Coffin Flop They Couldn’t Film

Hottie Seth Meyers interviewed hunk Tim Robinson last night on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and things got juicy. Meyers cites “a lovely article where they interviewed the stunt guys and the directors” of I Think You Should Leave’s “Coffin Flops” sketch, and the two talk about the one Coffin Flop Robinson and his writing partner Zach Kanin wrote that they found too daunting to film. Robinson says, “The description was ‘person flops outta coffin, rolls downhill, and hits a bird.’ A bird that’s standing there. And the line, of course, was, ‘Yeah, some of them yard-sale down a hill and hit birds.’ But the hardest thing is you don’t wanna hit a bird, and how do you get a bird to just stand there with its back turned until it gets rolled into by a corpse?” So true.

The former Saturday Night Live colleagues also get into a heated little fight when Meyers calls Robinson’s show “I Think You Could Leave.” Meyers defends himself when Robinson calls him out, saying, “Look, I’m sorry you have a five-word title!” Robinson points out that Meyers’s late-night show has the same amount of words, but then Meyers says if we’re counting names in the title, Robinson’s is longer: I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson. “That’s not my name! That’s the title,” Robinson says. “That’s part of the title. That’s not talking about me!” Very good bit.