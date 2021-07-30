Skepta Takes You to ‘Nirvana’ in New Single Featuring J Balvin

Allow Skepta to sweep you off your feet with his stylish new music video for “Nirvana,” featuring a verse from reggaeton star J Balvin. The video stars the London rapper as an impossibly debonair butler who seduces his boss before things take a rather ugly turn (with J Balvin popping up in the most unexpected of places). “I like the way she walk in the Prada, ¿cómo te llamas?” Skepta raps on the chorus. “Don Julio and marijuana, I’m tryna take you to your Nirvana.” The single is the third track on Skepta’s new EP, All In, which also features Kid Cudi and Teezee. This is Skepta’s first solo release since 2019’s Ignorance Is Bliss (he most recently featured on the F9 soundtrack with “Lane Switcha” alongside A$AP Rocky, Juicy J, Project Pat, and the late Pop Smoke). Listen to the full EP below.

