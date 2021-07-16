Syd Heralds the Summer of Love on ‘Fast Car’

It’s hard to pick the sweetest element in Syd’s video for her latest single, “Fast Car,” which celebrates the simple but incomparable joy of being in a car with your crush. Is it the undeniable chemistry between Syd and her girlfriend? Is it the dog who makes sporadic appearances throughout? Is it the fact that the car flies off into the sunset, Grease-style, at the end of the video? “Fast Car” starts off with Syd and her girlfriend driving beachside in search of a quiet place to make out — which they do, in spite of various interruptions by their dog, a passing friend, and a guitar solo.“I wanted to make something for the gay Black girls. I want them to see themselves in this and in me,” Syd said of the video and single in a press release. This is Syd’s second single after February’s “Missing Out,” which was her first solo release following her 2017 album Fin.

