The Walking Dead Season 11 Trailer Has Reapers and Creepers

Yesterday, during a Comic-Con@Home panel, AMC debuted a supersized trailer for the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead. It was all a-shambles, which when you’re talking about zombies, is actually a compliment. In the trailer, Jeffrey Dean Morgan is haunted by past demons, and zombies are slaughtered by Norman Reedus. The Reapers make an appearance with their masks and scythes, and there’s lots of talk of defending the home base at Alexandria. Also, wild horses. A very photogenic side effect of the zombie apocalypse is all those wild horses. The trailer takes a turn after two-and-a-half minutes of doom and gloom, when it cuts to what’s meant to look like a busted CRT TV feed of the creepy-cheery “Commonwealth,” led by Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) backed by a bunch of Stormtrooper-looking paramilitary. The Walking Dead’s endgame just got a lot more interesting. It premieres on AMC August 22 and AMC+ August 15.

