The Witcher Is Anime, Now

If you’re a fan of Netflix’s fantasy series The Witcher, you probably already knew they were making a live-action prequel series starring Jodie Turner-Smith. But were you aware they also had an animated prequel spinoff film in production, and that it’s premiering this summer? Today, Netflix shared a new teaser for an original anime film called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which documents the origin story of Geralt’s mentor, the witcher Vesemir. The film looks just as fun in the series. “Fear and ignorance are good business,” Vesemir says with a wink in the teaser. Demons, witches, and werewolves abound. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf premieres August 23.

