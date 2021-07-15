Through Our Eyes Trailer Shows Social Issues From a Kid’s Lens

Sesame Workshop begins its foray into documentaries with HBO Max’s new series Through Our Eyes, which shares important lessons on major issues affecting everyday families from the perspective of the kids. “What I hope for is to be somewhere really safe and joyful in an apartment,” a boy named Nicholas says in the trailer. The four-part documentary series is designed “as a co-viewing experience” for adults and kids ages 9 and up. “Apart,” directed by Geeta Gandbhir (Call Center Blues) and Rudy Valdez (The Sentence), follows three children to focus on the “one in 14 American children” who experience the incarceration of a parent. Directed by Talleah Bridges McMahon (Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise), “Uprooted” centers on climate displacement, which has caused two children in Iowa to face the loss of their family farm and another in Texas whose home has been damaged by a hurricane. “Homefront” follows three children of veterans, directed by Emmy winner Kristi Jacobson. In “Shelter,” directed by Oscar nominee Smriti Mundhra, three unhoused children and their families navigate housing insecurity in Los Angeles. The series premieres on July 22.

