Yola Brought the Late Show House Down With ‘Stand for Myself’

“It was easier to sing than stand for myself,” Yola announces on the powerful, wild title track off her upcoming second album, Stand for Myself (out July 30), an anthem to her independence and perseverance. The singer-songwriter made both look easy when she performed “Stand for Myself” on July 20’s Late Show With Stephen Colbert, absolutely owning the stage with a stellar, firework vocal display. Backed by Late Show bandleader Jon Batiste on piano, Yola gives a fairly contained performance of the song’s verses, building all her energy toward belting, wailing, and growling her way through that explosion of a bridge. It feels triumphant to hear Yola declare, “I’m alive, alive, I’m alive!” with all of her might, and clearly, the audience felt it too, giving her a much-earned standing ovation. You’ve got to see this one for yourself.

