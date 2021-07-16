Weezer to Release 4-Album Cycle, Seasons, in 2022

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

If you were holding out hope for The Purple Album, you’re going to have to wait a little longer. Appearing on Good Morning America to promote Weezer’s upcoming Hella Mega Tour with Green Day and Fall Out Boy, Rivers Cuomo detailed the band’s next project, a four-album cycle called Seasons. “I guess I’ve had a lot of time on my hands, so I wrote four albums that we’ll put out next year,” Cuomo said. This already comes after Weezer released one pandemic-made album, OK Human, in January, and the band’s pre-pandemic delayed album, Van Weezer, in May. Each Seasons album, Cuomo added, will arrive on the first day of that season in 2022. “Spring is kind of like happy chill,” he explained, “and then we move through dance-rock, and like a Strokes–style album for the fall, and sad acoustic, Elliott Smith–style for the winter.” Well, if you’ve been clamoring for some “Elliott Smith–style” Weezer songs lately, congrats.