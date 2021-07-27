Winston Duke Will Play Bruce Wayne (Cool!) in a Podcast (Oh …)

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Fox and Getty Images

It was about time Winston Duke donned the cowl. We just didn’t expect it would be like this. On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the Us and Black Panther actor will play Bruce Wayne. Only, we won’t get to see his face — and not just because of the bat mask. Duke will be voice-acting as Wayne in the upcoming Spotify podcast Batman Unburied, written by The Dark Knight screenwriter David S. Goyer. Joining him will be Jason Isaacs’s voice as Alfred. The logline reads: “When audiences meet Bruce Wayne he is a forensic pathologist, working in the bowels of Gotham Hospital and tasked with examining the victims of The Harvester, a gruesome serial killer preying on Gotham’s citizens. Not only will the superhero be forced to face his own mental demons, but he will also have to overcome them in order to save the citizens of Gotham as his alter-ego Batman.” The announcement promises “dark twists and classic Batman villains,” so expect more casting news about villains in the lead-up.