XXL Debuts Freshman Cypher Inspired by FX’s Dave (?)

Photo: XXL

XXL is continuing the rollout of its 2021 freshman roster, and this week has been all about the roundtable interviews and highly anticipated cyphers. Last month, the publication announced hip-hop newcomers Morray, DDG, Toosii, Blxst, Lakeyah, Coi Leray, Iann Dior, Rubi Rose, Pooh Shiesty, Flo Milli, and 42 Dugg as this year’s class. Sponsored by FX’s comedy Dave (?), XXL kicked off the week with the first cypher featuring DDG, Lakeyah, Morray, and Coi Leray — who seemingly had trouble with the “freestyle” aspect and was clowned on Twitter as a result. Regardless, the latter five aforementioned were the latest to deliver their bars (or lack thereof) over a slow Nick Mira (Internet Money) beat, and well, at least they all got a fit off!