So, You Can Watch HBO Max Shows on Snapchat Now

Congrats to the teens who use Snapchat: You can now use filters, dress your Bitmoji, and watch HBO Max while you’re at it, all thanks to supercool media conglomerate WarnerMedia. Declaring itself “the first major streamer to build a Snap Mini,” HBO Max announced today that Snapchat users can now stream select episodes of HBO and HBO Max shows, and have watch parties with up to 63 friends by sending in-chat messages, all for free. (Another congrats to you if you have that many friends?)

For now, HBO Max is offering complimentary full-length pilot episodes for the following shows: Craftopia, Euphoria, The Flight Attendant, Game of Thrones, Genera+ion, Gossip Girl (the reboot), Looney Tunes, Love Life, Lovecraft Country, Selena + Chef, Titans, Warrior, A World of Calm, and Betty (season two, episode one). But as time goes on, the streamer says it will rotate the shows and episodes “on an ongoing basis.” Surely it won’t be long until it gives the kids what they really want: full seasons of Treme on TikTok.

