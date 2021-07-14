Well, this doesn’t make us feel too great about the state of moviegoing. Janicza Bravo’s film Zola, inspired by the viral 148-tweet thread, will be available to rent on demand starting July 23, according to Variety, less than a month after its theatrical release. But unfortunately, maybe we shouldn’t be too surprised. The coronavirus pandemic has made it virtually (no pun intended) impossible for most films to have a typical two- to three-month theatrical run anymore. There’s HBO Max and Warner Bros., with their simultaneous 2021 movie/streaming release slate; Disney+’s Premier Access; Paramount Pictures, with some films following a limited theatrical release window; and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. It’s brutal out here! So maybe a hot-girl-summer ho trip with Taylour Paige and Riley Keough isn’t destined for a blockbuster theater run, but hey, at least having it on demand through iTunes, Amazon, FandangoNow, and more (for $19.99) gives you all the more opportunity to see it.
Spend Some Schmoney on Zola When It Comes to VOD Next Week
Photo: A24