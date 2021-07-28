Dusty Hill, ZZ Top’s Heady Bassist, Dead at 72

Photo: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

Dusty Hill, a member of the pure power trio ZZ Top and international beard icon, has died at the age of 72. Variety reports that fellow band members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard confirmed the death of their “Compadre” in a statement, saying that Hill passed away in his sleep at home on July 28. “We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature, and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C,’” they wrote. “You will be missed greatly, amigo.” As ZZ Top’s bassist and co-lead vocalist, Hill helped propel the band into a unique stratosphere among rock music: Their ’70s blues-driven sound (as exemplified by the brothel ode “La Grange”) evolved into more synth and punk experimentation for the MTV era, which spurred memorable, innuendo-soaked hits such as “Gimme All Your Lovin,’” “Sharp Dressed Man,” and “Legs.” Hill’s cause of death was not shared by the band.