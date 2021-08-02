Simone Biles Is Planning to Compete on Balance Beam Tuesday

Photo: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Simone Biles is still holding on to her Tokyo Olympics dream. The 24-year-old Belizean American gymnast will compete in the balance beam final on Tuesday after withdrawing from the team, all-around, and three event finals. USA Gymnastics shared the decision ahead of the floor-exercise final on Monday, where Jade Carey won gold for the U.S. “We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow — Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!!” USA Gymnastics said on Twitter. “Can’t wait to watch you both!” Biles withdrew from floor on July 31, almost a week after landing a dangerous vault during qualifiers for the team final. In interviews, Biles explained she was suffering from “the twisties,” a phenomenon where she can no longer gauge where she is in the air compared to the ground. “Literally can not tell up from down,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “It’s the craziest feeling ever. Not having an inch of control over your body.” For her safety, Biles withdrew from the team final, all-around final, and individual vault, uneven bars, and floor exercises. In the meantime, she trained in a local Tokyo gym, planning to top her bronze medal from the 2016 Games. Sunisa Lee, the Olympic all-around champion as of last week, will also compete in balance beam. Though Biles, 24, has said she feels old enough to retire, she may return as a vault specialist at the 2024 Games in Paris to honor her French coaches. If not, Tuesday may be her final performance. After the Olympics, Biles heads on her Gold Over America Tour — where she will refrain from twisting — a nationwide tour to remind everyone she’s the GOAT on and off the mat.

We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both! — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 2, 2021