Addison Rae Says Trump Is Not All That, But She Still Wanted to Meet Him

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

When are celebrities going to understand the actual impact of celebrity? It’s getting embarrassing. TikTok-star-slash-actress-slash-musician-slash-bad-bleep Addison Rae has begrudgingly responded to online backlash for introducing herself to former president Donald Trump at a UFC match back in July. “I mean, I don’t support Trump,” Addison Rae, last name Easterling, told the Los Angeles Times. “And if someone does, that’s their opinion and I respect everyone’s opinion, for each their own. But it’s very rare on occasion that you ever get to meet a former president, and I think most people could agree with me on that. It’s very uncommon. And I consider myself a friendly person, and so introducing myself does not mean I stand behind anything that any respective person condones.” Basically, retweets aren’t endorsements and, apparently, neither is walking up to someone while they’re watching a UFC match, tapping them on the shoulder, and saying, “Hi, I’m Addison. Nice to meet you. I have to say hi. Hello. It’s so nice to meet you.” The 20-year-old He’s All That star has been accused of being a Trump supporter more than once since breaking out on TikTok last year. Just last September, a TikTok user claimed to find her registered to vote in Tarzana, California, as a Republican. “First I’m from Louisiana, second I’m not even registered to vote and never have been I’m actually doing it for the first time with someone important and I’m excited to do so,” she commented at the time. Here’s some useful information you can actually take away from this: Don’t meet your heroes or your villains. And register to vote!