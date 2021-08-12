Concert Promoter AEG Presents Requiring COVID-19 Vaccinations for Events

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

AEG Presents, the second-largest concert promoter in the U.S., will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for events at its venues beginning in October. The announcement comes as one of the most sweeping vaccination policies for live events during the COVID-19 pandemic since they returned. According to a press release, AEG venues will require either proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event, for all events between now and October 1 to give attendees time to get vaccinated. By October 1, the venues will only accept proof of vaccination. According to a FAQ page on the new policy, AEG will allow exceptions for attendees who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons and children under 12, who are not currently approved for the COVID-19 vaccine. (The policy will not apply in states that have banned vaccine mandates.) “As a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” said Jay Marciano, CEO and chairman of AEG Presents. The moves contrasts with Live Nation, the country’s largest concert promoter, which recently announced it will leave the choice to performers to require proof of vaccination at their shows. Marciano cited rising cases due to the Delta variant as a major factor in AEG’s move. “We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one,” he continued. “We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”

Venues that work with AEG Presents include Webster Hall and Brooklyn Steel in New York City and the Roxy in Los Angeles. In addition, the promoter puts on festivals including Coachella, Firefly, Day N Vegas, and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, the latter of which was recently canceled for 2021 due to the current COVID-19 wave. Marciano cited the Jazz Fest cancellation in his statement. “I think everyone can agree that we don’t want concerts to go away again,” he said, “and this is the best way to keep that from happening.”