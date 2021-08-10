Ahoy! Clancy Brown Joins John Wick: Chapter 4 Cast

Photo: Getty Images for PEOPLE

Voice-over legend Clancy Brown has been cast in the upcoming fourth installment of John Wick. While Brown’s role hasn’t been revealed as yet, if his past villainous turns are any indication, he will most likely be antagonizing poor Keanu Reeves in some capacity (it’s important to note that this isn’t Brown and Reeves’s first film together; Reeves previously co-stared in the Spongebob Squarepants movie, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, in which Brown reprised his iconic role as Mr. Krabs.) The cast of John Wick: Chapter 4 so far includes Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, and Rina Sawayama, in her film debut. “I have been a fan of Clancy Brown’s since I can remember. To have him be a part of this project is an honor,” director Chad Stahelski told Deadline. “He will make a perfect addition to the World of John Wick!” Production on John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently underway in France, Germany, and Japan, with the film slated for a May 27 opening.