AMC Is Making an Interview With the Vampire Series, Starring Grey Worm

There can never be too many vampire shows. This is a fact. People love those bitey guys. And if they’re also sexy, and tortured about how sexy they are? All the better. Anne Rice launched the brooding vamp genre with Interview with the Vampire, and now AMC is re-launching that franchise with a new TV show. An Interview with the Vampire movie came out in 1994, starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. But further vampire chronicles were stymied by Queen of the Damned and all the buttrock therein.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Game of Thrones star Jacob Anderson will play conflicted vampire Louis. Sam Reid will play the much less conflicted vampire Lestat. The show will reunite Anderson with GoT director Alan Taylor. The Interview series is expected to drop in 2022, and hopefully spawn more Vampire Chronicles content. Good, we deserve the return of nu metal Lestat.