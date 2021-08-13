The Ryan Murphy-verse Expands With American Love Story and Sports Story

American TV Story: Ryan Murphy. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Our latest American Horror Story continues. That is, of course, the ever-expanding Ryan Murphy-verse, which is officially gaining two new spinoffs. FX announced orders for both American Love Story and American Sports Story on August 13, per a press release, alongside news of a new American Crime Story installment and a second season of the weekly anthology American Horror Stories. If you’ve been keeping score, that now makes four (4) running American Horror Story spinoffs — on top of the new two-part season, AHS: Double Feature, that’s already set to debut later in August. The first American Love Story season is set to focus on the marriage of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, and their untimely deaths in a 1999 plane crash. American Sports Story, meanwhile, is set to focus on NFL star Aaron Hernandez in its first season, and his eventual murder conviction and suicide, based off the podcasts Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc. Neither installment has a title yet, but both come from Murphy and his team of Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, and Brad Simpson. The upcoming Studio 54: American Crime Story plans to focus on the iconic New York nightclub and its downfall for tax fraud, and will follow American Crime Story: Impeachment, which premieres on FX on September 7. And the American Horror Stories renewal comes ahead of the first season’s final episode, on August 19.

Whew! While this writer catches his breath, here’s FX chairman John Landgraf on the news. “What began with American Horror Story has spawned some of the best and most indelible programs of our generation, most notably American Crime Story which created a beautiful partnership between Ryan, Brad, Nina and Brad,” he said in a statement. “Their alchemy and the way in which they construct these stories is done with such care, such clarity and such dimensionality that creates the magnificence that is The People v. O.J. Simpson, The Assassination of Gianni Versace and Impeachment. We can’t wait to see what comes next.” Best? With such care? Uh, okay! We’ll give him indelible, though.