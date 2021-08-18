Anderson .Paak’s New Tattoo Has a Pretty Specific Message

Photo: Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage

No one’s going to be asking Anderson .Paak what his new tattoo means. The Free Nationals and Silk Sonic musician debuted his new ink on his Instagram Story on August 16. Aptly placed under a tattoo of Animal, the Muppet, it reads: “When I’m gone please don’t release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached. Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public.” So, there you have it! .Paak’s tattoo comes as posthumous releases are firmly in the conversation, with recent projects by Pop Smoke and DMX, and others in the works by Juice WRLD and Aaliyah. Here’s hoping this is the last time we’re discussing 35-year-old .Paak’s posthumous legacy for a while — and that no jams get left off that eventual Silk Sonic album.