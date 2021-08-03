Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher will have to clean up good for his new role opposite Reese Witherspoon in the Netflix rom-com Your Place or Mine. Aline Brosh McKenna of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend wrote the script and will make her feature-film directorial debut with the project, per Deadline. Witherspoon and Kutcher star as two best friends on opposite coasts who swap homes for a week and … [cheesy rom-com twist to be disclosed]. Witherspoon will produce through Hello Sunshine along with Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan’s Aggregate Films. Unfortunately for the PR teams involved, this news drops as the internet debates Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s comments about bathing themselves and their two children, ages 6 and 4. Or should we say not bathing? “I don’t wash my body with soap every day, but I wash pits and tits and holes and soles,” Kunis said, while her husband added, “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever.” They overshared their hygiene habits on the podcast Armchair Expert, by Dax Shepard, who … agreed with them. How deep does this celebrity-cleanliness conspiracy go? How is there still a drought in California? Perhaps the real romance in Your Place or Mine is with a bathtub.